MicroStrategy +13% after bull dismisses Q2 misses

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) gains 13% after BWS Financial analyst Hamed Khorsand says yesterday's Q2 report wasn't as bad as feared despite the top and bottom line misses.

Khorsand says there was "a negative narrative instilled in the market" at the beginning of this month, when the company announced the departures of two department VPs.

The analyst expects revenue to accelerate in H2 due to the doubling of customers upgrading to the new platform compared to Q1.

BWS has a Buy rating and Street-high $200 price target. MSTR has a Hold average Sell Side rating.