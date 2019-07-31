Hercules Capital Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 1st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.33 (+13.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $63.07M (+27.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, HTGC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 2 downward.