North American Construction jumps 17% on Q2 earnings beat

North American Construction (NOA +17.4% ) reported Q2 sales more than doubled to C$176.9M attributable to the fleet acquired in Q4 2018 at the three oil sands mine sites, new work at the Fort Hills and Aurora mines and significant incremental work at the Millennium Mine.

Gross profit margin expanded 120bps Y/Y to 13.3%, a direct result of the higher revenue, as well as partially due to improved operating efficiency at most sites.

Operating income jumped to $18.6M from $1.7M last year

Adjusted EBITDA margin was up 190bps to 21%.

Forecasts 2019 EBITDA to be in the range of C$175M - C$190M

Previously: North American Energy EPS beats by C$0.22, beats on revenue (July 30)