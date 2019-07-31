Pembina Pipeline Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 1st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is C$0.55 (+27.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is C$1.67B (-14.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, PBA has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.