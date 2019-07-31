Motorola Solutions Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 1st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.60 (+9.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.84B (+2.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, MSI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward.