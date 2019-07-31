SM Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 1st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.11 (-173.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $408.72M (-7.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, SM has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 3 downward.