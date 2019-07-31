Quanta Services Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 1st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.83 (+40.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.89B (+8.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, PWR has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 2 downward.