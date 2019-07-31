Energy Recovery Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 1st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.04 (-42.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $20.53M (-1.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ERII has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.