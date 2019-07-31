China Southern cancels remaining Boeing MAX planes

In another step back for Boeing (BA +0.1% ), China Southern Airlines (ZNH +0.7% ) says it has canceled its order for as many as 64 of the company's grounded 737 MAX 8 aircraft.

"The order is no longer there," U.K. and Ireland key account manager Dean Saxby said today, adding that the impact of the groundinghas had little impact on the carrier's current operations.

"With all the aircraft coming on and the A350s, those aircraft have plugged some of those holes and we’ve had very minimal disruption," according to Saxby.