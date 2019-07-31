Scientific Games Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 1st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.02 (+133.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $859.79M (+1.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, SGMS has beaten EPS estimates 13% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 9 downward.