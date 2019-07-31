Stocks mixed after Fed's rate cut

Stocks take a leg down after the Fed cut the federal funds rate by 25 basis points, as widely expected.

The S&P 500 and Dow each slip 0.2% , while the Nasdaq is up 0.1% , but still below its session high.

10-year Treasury note rallies, pushing yield down almost 5 basis points to 2.016%; 2-year Treasury yield edges down 1 bp to 1.846% compared with its session-low of 1.802%

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT +0.8% ); ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury ETF (TBT -1.7% ).