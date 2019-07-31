S&P Global Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 1st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.27 (+4.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.65B (+2.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, SPGI has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 7 downward.