Dolby Laboratories Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, August 1st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.65 (-29.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $305.29M (-3.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, DLB has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.