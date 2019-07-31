Gold drops then pops after Fed rate cut

The yellow metal initially knee-jerked lower by nearly $10 per ounce following the Fed's first rate cut in more than a decade. It's since quickly recouped that loss, now flat on the session at $1,440 per ounce.

Wording from the policy statement - "Sustained expansion of economic activity, strong labor market conditions, and inflation near the Committee’s symmetric 2 percent objective are the most likely outcomes" - suggests the thinking at the central bank for now is "one and done."

ETFs: GLD, IAU, PHYS, SGOL, UGLD, UGL, DGP, GLL, GLDI, OUNZ, DZZ, DGL, DGLD, DGZ, BAR, GLDW, UBG, QGLDX, AAAU, GLDM, IAUF