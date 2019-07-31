CEO transition at Molson Coors with shares at 52-week low

Molson Coors (TAP -6.4% ) announces the planned retirement of Mark Hunter in September.

Hunter will be replaced by Molson North America chief Gavin Hattersley.

Hattersley was on today's conference call following Molson's earnings report. "We need to consider all options that we can take to maximize the future potential of our business and to create additional firepower to put behind our brands and in order for us to innovate, and that’s what I plan to do," he stated about the path ahead.

Shares of TAP slumped to a 52-week low of $51.80 earlier in today's session.

