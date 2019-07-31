Fed's rate cut intended to ensure expansion - Powell

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell says the FOMC's quarter-point cut the the federal funds target rate is intended to ensure a healthy economic outlook.

Describes the move as a "mid-cycle adjustment to policy."

Points to negative and positive economic development since the last FOMC meeting -- job growth remains strong and GDP growth came in close to expectations, but manufacturing output declined for two quarter, Powell observed.

