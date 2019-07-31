Powell explains FOMC's `insurance' rate cut

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell says the FOMC's quarter-point cut of the the federal funds target rate is intended to ensure a healthy economic outlook.

Describes the move as a "mid-cycle adjustment to policy."

3:19 PM: Nasdaq and S&P 500 pull up from session lows, each now down 0.8% ; the Dow is down 1.0% .

3:16 PM: Press conference ends.

3:13 PM: Powell keeps options open for a rate hike at coming meetings, noting that there have been previous cycles where the FOMC has raised rates after a cut. He's not saying that it will be happening in this case -- it "doesn't look particularly likely," he noted.

3:07 PM: Regarding tariffs -- "The mechanical effects are quite small, but "it's very hard to tease out" their effect on business confidence, and that effect can be large.

3:04 PM: Powell doesn't rule out more rate cuts, but doesn't see today's action as the beginning of a long cycle of cuts.

3:00 PM: Powell reinforces his previous statements that the Fed doesn't pay attention to political pressure -- i.e., President Trump's tweets. "We conduct monetary policy to move as closely as possible to our statutory goals," not to "prove independence."

2:56 PM: Nasdaq slumps 1.2% , S&P and Dow both down 1.1% .

2.50 PM: Powell says this is not "the beginning of a lengthy cutting cycle."

2:48 PM: Stocks extend their decline as investors seem disappointed that the Fed's not indicating further cuts. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq each fall 0.8% , the Dow slides 0.9% .

2:45 PM: "Weak global growth and trade tensions are having a significant effect on the U.S. economy," Powell says, quickly adding, "We're not criticizing trade policy -- that's not our job."

2:43 PM ET: Part of the reason for the move is to "address the shortfall in inflation," which has been stubbornly below the Fed's 2% target.

Powell points to negative and positive economic developments since the last FOMC meeting -- job growth remains strong and GDP growth came in close to expectations, but manufacturing output declined for two quarter, Powell observed.

