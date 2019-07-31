Texas Pacific Land settles proxy fight and pending litigation
Jul. 31, 2019 Texas Pacific Land Corporation (TPL)
- Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL +6.3%) rises after announcing a settlement with the investor group led by Horizon Kinetics, SoftVest and ART-FGT Family Partners ending the previous proxy contest and pending litigation.
- Three additional members from the opposition group will join an expanded conversion exploration committee, which will be tasked with making a recommendation on whether TPL should be converted into a C-corporation as well as potential governance changes.
- The proxy fight was triggered in March with the death of one of TPL's three trustees, creating a rare opportunity for hedge fund investors to attempt to pick the new trustee; the third trustee position will remain vacant at least until the exploration committee has completed its work.
- TPL says the committee will aim to reach a resolution and make recommendations on the future of the Trust by the end of this year.