Texas Pacific Land settles proxy fight and pending litigation

  • Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL +6.3%) rises after announcing a settlement with the investor group led by Horizon Kinetics, SoftVest and ART-FGT Family Partners ending the previous proxy contest and pending litigation.
  • Three additional members from the opposition group will join an expanded conversion exploration committee, which will be tasked with making a recommendation on whether TPL should be converted into a C-corporation as well as potential governance changes.
  • The proxy fight was triggered in March with the death of one of TPL's three trustees, creating a rare opportunity for hedge fund investors to attempt to pick the new trustee; the third trustee position will remain vacant at least until the exploration committee has completed its work.
  • TPL says the committee will aim to reach a resolution and make recommendations on the future of the Trust by the end of this year.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.