Builders FirstSource Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 1st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.48 (-11.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.91B (-8.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, BLDR has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.