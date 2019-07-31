Carbon Black Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 1st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.17 (+51.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $59.5M (+16.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, CBLK has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.