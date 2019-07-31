Fastly dips on Cloudflare IPO report

Cloudflare (FLARE) is reportedly pursuing an IPO for this fall, according to Business Insider sources.
Sources say the company, best known for its content delivery network that helps speed up internet content, filed a confidential S-1 with the SEC early this summer.
Cloudflare has raised $332.1M in private funding and BI puts the valuation at $3.2B.
Last year, reports suggested Cloudflare would debut in H1 2019. The new timing would make it a slightly behind schedule and puts the debut after CDN rival Fastly (FSLY -3.8%).
