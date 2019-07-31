Markets turn sharply lower after rate cut

It's a buy the rumor, sell the news moment, with the major averages plunging 1.5% following the well-telegraphed Fed rate cut.

Neither the policy statement, nor the remarks at Jay Powell's post-meeting press conference give any hint that the central planners are set to embark on a full monetary easing cycle.

As night follows day, we await a tweet from the president questioning why the Fed didn't do 50 today and/or promise another rate cut in September.

