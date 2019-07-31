Hartford Financial Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Hartford Financial (NYSE:HIG) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 1st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.14 (+0.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.07B (+5.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, HIG has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.