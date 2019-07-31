EOG Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 1st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.32 (-3.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.41B (+4.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, EOG has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward.