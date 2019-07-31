GE swings up, down as earnings beat, raised outlook offset by MAX costs

General Electric (GE -0.1% ) currently hugs the flatline in a very active and volatile day of trading, which saw shares open higher after posting better than expected Q2 earnings and then turning lower after disclosing $1.4B in potential costs from Boeing's grounded 737 MAX jetliner.

GE raised its earnings outlook by $0.05/share and said it might generate as much as $1B in free cash flow this year, compared with a potential outflow of $2B it forecast in May.

Gordon Haskett analyst John Inch was not impressed, noting the $0.05 EPS increase "is less than this quarter's$0.06 tax benefit" and the cash flow increase "appears to be heavily driven by... reduced cash restructuring drag."

GE's warning that the MAX could cost $1.4B in cash if the plane remains grounded all year "was not in the previous guidance," and investors reacted by selling shares after the earnings conference call, concerned that GE could not absorb such an outflow, RBC's Deane Dray said.

The analyst also noted that airlines would fly older planes in place of the MAX and those use more spare parts, a lucrative product line for GE, adding that "we have to believe GE has ample contingency in their free cash flow outlook to have taken a bold, unexpected step to increase guidance. No one was expecting them to."

CFRA analyst Jim Corridore reiterates his Buy rating and $12 price target, saying "GE's turnaround is slowly progressing and we believe the company has a good plan in place to turn around power and focus on renewables, aviation and health care."