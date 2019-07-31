Extreme Networks +10.7% after Q4 beat

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) is up 10.7% today (and holding up nicely as the post-Fed market swoons) after its fiscal Q4 earnings beat, despite lackluster profit guidance for the coming quarter.

Non-GAAP EPS fell sharply to $0.06 but topped consensus; revenues fell 9% to $252.4M.

Gross margin rose to 59.2% from 57.6%; operating margin fell to 4.9% from 9.8%.

Net cash from operations was $25.4M; free cash flow came to $18.9M.

Guidance for Q1 (as a stand-alone company, without pending Aerohive merger) is for revenue of $235M-$245M (vs. consensus for $242.6M), gross margin (non-GAAP) of 57.5-59.5%, operating margin of 3.8-5.8%, and EPS of $0.03-$0.07 (below consensus for $0.11).

Aerohive (NYSE:HIVE) is expected to add a pro-rated $15M to that revenue guidance and -$0.03 in non-GAAP EPS.

