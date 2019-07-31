Market sees another rate cut in September

After parsing today's FOMC statement, Joseph Bruseulas, RSM US chief economist, sees expects another Fed rate cut in September and the CME FedWatch tool seems to agree.

"The Fed’s statement was quite similar to its June communique and reads as dovish, thus strongly implying a rate cut at the September, 2019 meeting, which affirms our base case," Brusuelas writes.

The CME FedWatch Tool puts ~73% probability on the Fed keeping cutting again by 25 basis points in September, up from ~54% yesterday; traders see a ~24% probability of of keeping the rate unchanged at 2.00%-2.25% vs. ~33% yesterday.