Southern slams trade wars, pointing to slip in sales to industrial customers

Southern Co. (SO +1.7% ) trades solidly higher after Q2 earnings easily topped analyst estimates.

SO is the latest electric utility to voice concerns over Pres. Trump's trade wars after reporting a decline in electricity sales to industrial customers, the one blemish on an otherwise strong quarter.

"Trade skirmishes are a vacuum to good capital deployment," SO CFO Andrew Evans said during today's earnings conference call.

FirstEnergy and American Electric Power (AEP -1.1% ) already reported weaker sales to industrial customers; AEP CEO Nick Akins said trade disputes were the "biggest economic headwind" facing his company.

SO's Q2 total operating revenues fell 9.4% Y/Y to $5.1B, which the company says was due mostly to the sale of Gulf Power and other assets that are no longer affiliated with the company.

For the full year, SO expects adjusted EPS of $2.98-$3.10 vs. $3.03 analyst consensus estimate.