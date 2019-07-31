AMC Networks -2% as distribution raises flags in Q2

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) is wrapping up the day down 2% after its Q2 earnings fell short of revenue expectations, and analysts fretted the trends in cord-cutting and affiliate revenues.

Net revenues rose just 1.4% Y/Y to $772.3M.

International revenues grew fine; it was National Networks (down 3.6%) that drew analyst attention. Affiliate revenue "appears problematic" and might be a bad omen, Evercore's David Joyce said; he did praise the company for building a broader distribution platform for the future.

Meanwhile, missing expectations on distribution for the third straight quarter isn't just troubling for AMC Networks, but a "troubling read-across for other TV network companies," Bernstein says.

Adjusted operating income dipped 0.6%, to $231.6M.

Net revenue by segment: National Networks, $604.7M (down 3.6%); International and other, $179.5M (up 22.4%).

Operating income by segment: National Networks, $214.2M (up 2%); International and other, -$27.3M.

Cash from operations was $289M and free cash flow landed at $229M.

