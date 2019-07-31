Load factor improve at SkyWest

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) reports a 120 basis point jump in its Q2 load factor to 83.9%.

Departures were up 7.7% during the quarter and average passenger trip length increased 1.6% to 496 miles.

Pre-tax income was up 17% to $115M, primarily due to SkyWest's ongoing fleet transition.

The company had 482 aircraft in scheduled service during the quarter vs. 476 at the end of Q1.

Shares of SkyWest are up 0.02% AH.

