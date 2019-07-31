China pain for Ethan Allen

Ethan Allen (NYSE:ETH) is on watch after Q2 EPS misses even the lowest estimate turned in by analysts.

Retail sales fell 5.7% to $147M. "Sales during the year were impacted by a major decrease of sales in China and weaker retail sales in North America, particularly in Canada, and mostly in the fourth quarter," notes Ethan Allen CEO Farooq Kathwar.

The company reports adjusted gross margin improved 180 bps to 55.9% of sales vs. 55.1% anticipated. Operating margin was 8.6% of sales vs. 7.9% last year and 9.3% consensus.

ETH -0.20% AH to $20.48.

Previously: Ethan Allen Interiors EPS misses by $0.02, misses on revenue (July 31)