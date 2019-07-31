Whiting Petroleum posts surprise Q2 loss, chops a third off workforce
Jul. 31, 2019 4:21 PM ETWhiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL)WLLBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor22 Comments
- Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) -11.7% after-hours as it reports an unexpected Q2 loss and a 19% Y/Y decline in revenues to $426M, as well as a 33% reduction in its workforce.
- WLL says the job cuts are part of an organizational redesign and cost reduction strategy aimed at saving $50M/year.
- Q2 production averaged 127K boe/day, including 113.2K boe/day in the Williston Basin; oil production averaged 81.9K bbl/day, which the company says was held down by ~3K bbl/day due to infrastructure constraints and associated operating delays.
- WLL plans a full-year capital budget of $800M-$840M and expects a significant reduction in capex during Q4 as it slows development activity and accumulates an inventory of drilled uncompleted wells.