- Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) slips 5.4% after the Q3 report beats EPS estimates but misses top line estimates. The downside Q4 outlook has revenue of $4.3-5.1B (consensus: $5.71B) and EPS of $0.65-0.75 (consensus: $1.10).
- QCT breakdown: Revenue, $3.6B (-13% Y/Y, -4% Q/Q); EBT, $504M (-17% Y/Y, -7% Q/Q); MSM chip ships, 156M (-22% Y/Y; +1% Q/Q).
- QTL breakdown: Revenue, $1.3B (-10% Y/Y; +15% Q/Q); EBT, $898M (-13% Y/Y; +33% Q/Q).
- Apple settlement impact: QCOM recognized $4.7B in licensing revenue related to the settlement in Q3. The QTL results included royalties from Apple and its contract manufacturers for sales in the June quarter.
- Huawei status: The second interim agreement expired in Q3 and negotiations continue. If no agreement is reached, Huawei might not make any further payments or might make partial payments. The Q4 outlook excludes QTL revenue for royalties due on Huawei products.
