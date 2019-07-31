Boot Barn +8% after earnings smasher

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) rallies after topping estimates on both lines of its Q2 report.

The retailer says same-store sales soared 9.4% during the quarter, driven by a double-digit retail store comp increase.

Gross profit rate increased due to a 150 bp increase in merchandise margin rate and 20 bps of leverage in buying and occupancy costs. The higher merchandise margin was driven by better full-price selling and growth in exclusive brand penetration.

Looking ahead, Boot Barn anticipates full-year comparable sales growth of 6% vs. +4.7% consensus and EPS of $1.57 to $1.65 vs. $1.42 to $1.50 prior view and $1.52 consensus.

BOOT +8.02% in AH trading.

Previously: Boot Barn EPS beats by $0.10, beats on revenue (July 31)