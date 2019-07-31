Annaly -1.1% after Q2 EPS misses

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Q2 core EPS of 25 cents falls short of average analyst estimate of 26 cents.
Compares with 29 cents in Q1 and 30 cents in the year-ago quarter.
Annaly falls 1.1% in after-hours trading.
Q2 economic return of 5.2% YTD (non-annualized).
Book value per share of $9.33 at June 30, 2019 slips from $9.67 at March 31, 2019.
Q2 net interest margin of 0.87% falls from 1.25% in Q1.
Q2 net interest spread (excluding PAA) was 1.07% vs. 1.03% in Q1 and 1.18% in Q2 2018.
Conference call on Aug. 1 at 9:00 AM ET.
