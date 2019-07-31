Hyatt trims guidance

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) reports net income rose 10.6% to $86M in Q2 on net room growth of 12.6%.

Comparable U.S. hotel RevPAR decreased 0.3% during the quarter, full service hotel RevPAR increased 0.7% and select service hotel RevPAR decreased 2.3%.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 2.1% to $213M during the quarter.

CEO update: "Strong transient demand drove 1.3% system-wide RevPAR growth, and fees and net rooms grew at a double-digit pace inclusive of the Two Roads Hospitality LLC acquisition. We expect the key drivers of growth across our lodging business to continue to drive results within the context of our reduced RevPAR guidance."

Looking ahead, Hyatt expects comparable system-wide RevPAR to increase approximately 1% to 2% in 2019 vs. +2% to +3% prior view. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be ~$755M to $775M vs. $780M to $800M prior view.