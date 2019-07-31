Stocks sink on Fed 'one and done' worry

Stocks suffered their worst drubbing in two months after the Fed cut interest rates by 25 bps, as expected, but remarks by Fed Chairman Powell dimmed hopes for further cuts later this year.

Prior to the Fed's move to cut the target range for the Fed funds rate to 2% from 2.25%, there was little conviction from buyers or sellers in the market, with small gains in the major indexes supported by Apple following the company's Q2 results and upbeat guidance.

The Fed policy directive sparked some volatility but Powell's ensuing press conference really created a stir with phrases such as "insurance" and "mid-cycle adjustment" to describe the rate cut; Powell eased selling pressure in the market a bit by saying his description did not mean "just one rate cut."

But all 11 S&P 500 sectors finished lower, led by consumer staples (-2%), materials (-1.5%) and information technology (-1.5%); the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index sank 3.5% after Advanced Micro Devices cut its full-year revenue outlook.

U.S. Treasury prices also fluctuated before flattening the yield curve by session's end, as the two-year yield, which touched 1.80% prior to the press conference, finished 3 bps higher at 1.88% while the 10-year yield finished near its lows, falling 4 bps to 2.02%.

September WTI crude oil settled +0.9% to $58.58/bbl.