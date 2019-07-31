Fitbit slips 11.9% as it cuts revenue guidance

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) has slid 11.9% after hours following a Q2 beat that also featured a cut to its full-year revenue forecast.

With weaker Versa Lite sales, Fitbit says it's lowering the midpoint of 2019 revenue guidance by $95M (to $1.455B from $1.55B); it expects a range from $1.43B-$1.48B. It also cut expectations for full-year gross margin to 35% from about 40%, amid lower revenue, higher returns and E&O costs and higher promotions.

Overall, the company expects more devices sold this year at a decreased average selling price.

For Q2, revenues rose nearly 5% to $313.6M, driven by 31% growth in devices sold.

It pointed to a bright spot of Fitbit Health Solutions revenue, which grew 16% to pace toward $100M for the full year.

Cash and equivalents came to $335.2M as of quarter's end, vs. $473.96M at Dec. 31.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

