Hologic FQ3 revenues up 3%; ytd cash flow down 20%

Jul. 31, 2019 4:43 PM ETHologic, Inc. (HOLX)HOLXBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
  • Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) fiscal Q3 results ($M): Revenues: 852.4 (+3.4%); Diagnostics: 305.4 (+3.8%); Breast Health: 325.4 (+5.7%).
  • Net income: 93.9 (-16.8%); non-GAAP net income: 171.6 (+7.9%); EPS: 0.35 (-14.6%); non-GAAP EPS: 0.63 (+8.6%).
  • Cash flow ops (9 mo.): 401.8 (-19.7%).
  • Fiscal Q4 guidance: Revenues: $834M - 849M; EPS: $0.39 - 0.41; non-GAAP EPS: $0.64 - 0.66.
  • Fiscal 2019 guidance: Revenues: $3.335B - 3.350B from $3.325B - 3.345B; EPS: $0.09 - 0.11 from $0.06 - 0.09; non-GAAP EPS: $2.42 - 2.44 from $2.41 - 2.44.
  • Shares down 1% after hours.
