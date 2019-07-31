Prudential slides after Q2 miss

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) slumps 2.3% in after-hours trading after reporting Q2 adjusted operating income of $1.307B, or $3.14 per share, vs. $1.298B, or $3.01 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 per-share figure includes 9-cent charge from Prudential's annual reviews and update of other assumptions and refinements vs. 29 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Consensus estimate was $3.22 per share.

"Although the recent decline in interest rates and our revised mortality assumptions may trim near-term earnings momentum, we remain confident in our planned initiatives for growth as we execute on the priorities that we outlined during our Investor Day,” said Chairman and CEO Charles Lowrey.

PGIM assets under management of $1.26T rose 9% from year-ago quarter, reflecting market appreciation and fixed income inflows partially offset by equity outflows.

Adjusted book value of $97.15 per share at June 30, 2019 vs. $92.60 a year earlier.

Conference call on Aug. 1 at 11:00 AM ET.

