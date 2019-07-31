WDC +3% as execs see signs of trough

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) gains 3% despite reporting Q4 misses. The mixed Q1 outlook has in-line revenue of $3.8-4B (consensus: $3.92B) and downside EPS of $0.15-0.35 (consensus: $0.52).

Key management comment on outlook: "We are seeing signs of improving conditions in the flash market and believe that it has reached a cyclical trough. With continuing expectations for a positive demand environment, a robust product portfolio and expanding customer engagements, we expect to deliver improving financial results as we move through fiscal 2020."

Revenue breakdown: Client Devices, $1.61B (last year: $2.47B); Client Solutions, $755M (last year: $1.03B); Data Center, $1.27B (last year: $1.6B).

HDD units totaled 27.7M versus the 29.43M and data center was the only beat with 6.2M compared to the 5.73M estimate.

ASP was slightly below consensus with $75 versus $75.43.

Non-GAAP gross margin was flat with estimates at 24.3%.

