Cheesecake Factory posts mixed Q2, announces acquisition

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) reports comparable sales growth of 1.0% in Q2 vs. +2.0% consensus and the company's guidance range of +1.5 to +2.5%.

Restaurant margin was 16.8% of sales vs. 17.0% consensus.

Operating margin landed at 6.7% of sales vs. 6.7% consensus

The company opened one restaurant during the quarter to end with a store count of 202 vs. 198 a year ago.

Cheesecake Factory also announces a deal to acquire Fox Restaurant Concepts and the remaining interest in North Italia for a total consideration of $308M and another $45M spread out over four years. Fox Restaurant Concepts brands include Blanco, Culinary Dropout, Flower Child, Juby True, Little Cleo’s Seafood Legend, Modern Burger, North Italia, Olive & Ivy Restaurant & Marketplace, The Arrogant Butcher, The Greene House, The Henry, The Rocket, The Showcase Room, True Food Kitchen, Wildflower and Zinburge.

