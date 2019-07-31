Trump continues Powell-bashing

"Powell let us down," President Trump tweets in response to the Fed's 25-basis point rate cut with little indication of which way the next move will be.

"What the Market wanted to hear from Jay Powell and the Federal Reserve was that this was the beginning of a lengthy and aggressive rate-cutting cycle which would keep pace with China, the European Union and other countries around the world..." Trump writes.

Still, Trump was glad that the Fed is ending quantitative tightening, though he says it "shouldn’t have started in the first place."