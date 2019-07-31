SunPower shares on fire following upbeat guidance

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) +20.9% after-hours despite posting mixed Q2 results, with a larger than expected loss alongside an 8% Y/Y revenue increase to $482M, as investors take a shine to upbeat full-year guidance.

SPWR raises its FY 2019 adjusted EBITDA guidance to a range of $100M-$120M from its previous outlook for $90 M-$110M, with revenues of $1.9B-$2.1B and operational expenses of less than $270M; the company expects to deploy 2.05-2.25 GW.

For Q2, SPWR says it deployed 622 MW during Q2; gross margin jumped to 10.5% in the quarter from 6% in Q1 but fell short of 11.7% recorded in the year-ago quarter.

SPWR says it expanded its market leadership position in Commercial sales, with deployments up more than 50% Q/Q, and says it is 75% booked for the balance of the year with a pipeline that remains in excess of $3B.

SPWR also says demand strength in its North American residential business drove sequential deployment growth of more than 30%.