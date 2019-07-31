Lam Research -1.7% on downside EPS view

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) dips 1.7% after the Q4 report beat bottom line estimates but missed on revenue with sales down 25% Y/Y. The Q1 outlook includes in-line revenue of $2-2.3B (consensus:$2.31B) and downside EPS of $2.80-3.20 (consensus: $3.25)

Peers Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) -0.7% and KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) -0.6% also fall on the forecast miss.

LRCX's Q4 gross margin was 45.9%, above the 45.5% consensus. Operating margin was 26.9%.

Capex totaled $65.9M in the quarter.

Earnings call starts at 5 PM ET with a webcast here.

Press release.