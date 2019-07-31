MetLife Q2 beats, book value rises 10% Y/Y

MetLife (NYSE:MET) Q2 adjusted EPS of $1.38 beats the average analyst estimate of $1.34 and increased from $1.30 in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.32B edged down 1% Y/Y.

Book value, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income other than foreign currency translation adjustments, of $47.09 at June 30, increased 10% from $42.76 at June 30, 2018.

Adjusted ROE, excluding AOCI other than FCTA, of 12.1% vs. 12.2% a year earlier.

Q2 total adjusted revenue of $16.45B fell 22% Y/Y.

Q2 net investment income of $4.7B, rose 5% Y/Y, driven by higher variable investment income and asset growth.

Conference call on Aug. 1 at 11:00 AM ET.

