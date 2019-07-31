Concho Resources reports Q2 miss, steep drop in drilling rigs

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) -8.9% after-hours as Q2 earnings miss expectations, weighed by lower crude and natural gas prices.

The Permian Basin's biggest producer says Q2 total production jumped 43% Y/Y to 328.7K boe/day from 228.9K boe/day a year earlier, but the company's average realized price for oil and natural gas, excluding the effect of commodity derivatives, was $56.02/bbl and $1.16/Mcf, respectively, vs. $60.98/bbl and $3.19/Mcf, respectively, for the year-ago quarter.

Due to weak natural gas and natural gas liquids pricing, CXO cuts its full-year natural gas price realization guidance to a range of 60%-80% of Nymex Henry Hub and expects to trend towards the low end of the range in Q3.

CXO says it is currently running 18 rigs, down from Q2's average of 26 rigs, which is down from 33 in Q1, and utilizing seven completion crews, down from eight crews three months ago.

With fewer new wells planned to come online, CXO expects to produce 316K-322K boe/day in Q3.

CXO also says it is forming a joint venture with Solaris Water Midstream, in which Solaris will manage CXO's produced water gathering, transportation, disposal and recycling for a 1.6M-acre area in New Mexico.