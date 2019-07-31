Financials | Healthcare | Earnings News | m-a

Welltower adjusts 2019 FFO guidance, sells Benchmark portfolio

|About: Welltower Inc. (WELL)|By:, SA News Editor

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) revises its 2019 guidance for normalized FFO per share to $4.10-$4.20 from its previous range of $4.10-$4.25.

Compares with consensus of $4.19.

Boosts 2019 average blended same-store net operating  income growth guidance to 2.0%-2.5% vs. prior range of 1.25%-2.25%.

Boosts 2019 expected disposition proceeds to $3.1B at blended yield of 6.3% vs. prior view of $1.4B at blended yield of 6.2%.

Q2 normalized FFO per share of $1.05, beating the consensus of $1.04, increased from $1.00 in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 total portfolio same-store NOI increased by 3.1%, driven by performance across all property types.

Other announcements:

    In July, Welltower sold its the Benchmark Senior Living portfolio for $1.8B with the potential to receive an additional $50M in earnout proceeds.

    Expands relationship with Summit Medical Group by agreeing to acquire a 43-acre medical campus encompassing 270,000 square feet across 6 buildings in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey for $140M; medical campus will be master leased by Summit under a new 20-year, absolute net lease.

    Acquires a six-community portfolio in Denver and Boulder regions for $308M in partnership with Balfour Senior Living.

Conference call on Aug. 1 at 9:00 AM ET.

Previously: Welltower FFO beats by $0.01, beats on revenue (July 31)

Subscribe for full text news in your inbox