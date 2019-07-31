Welltower adjusts 2019 FFO guidance, sells Benchmark portfolio

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) revises its 2019 guidance for normalized FFO per share to $4.10-$4.20 from its previous range of $4.10-$4.25.

Compares with consensus of $4.19.

Boosts 2019 average blended same-store net operating income growth guidance to 2.0%-2.5% vs. prior range of 1.25%-2.25%.

Boosts 2019 expected disposition proceeds to $3.1B at blended yield of 6.3% vs. prior view of $1.4B at blended yield of 6.2%.

Q2 normalized FFO per share of $1.05, beating the consensus of $1.04, increased from $1.00 in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 total portfolio same-store NOI increased by 3.1%, driven by performance across all property types.

Other announcements: