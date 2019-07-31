Sierra Wireless logs profit beat, guides to lower revenue

In a mixed report, Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) narrowly missed revenue expectations but topped on profits, and said it expected slightly lower revenue growth for the full year.

Shares are up 0.9% after hours.

Revenues dipped 5.2% to $191.4M, dragged by embedded broadband sales that declined thanks to weaker demand from mobile computing.

Gross margin fell to 30.8% from 34.4%.

Net earnings fell to $2.5M from $9.7M , and EBITDA dropped to $7.9M from $15.6M.

Revenue breakout: IoT Solutions, $99.1M (up 6.3%); Embedded Broadband, $92.2M (down 15.1%).

Cash and equivalents were $84.8M, up $10.6M Q/Q thanks to operating cash flow that included receivable purchase agreement proceeds of $16.5M.

For the full year, it's maintaining guidance for EBITDA of about $#5M and EPS of $0.30-$0.35.

"We now expect consolidated revenue to be slightly lower year over year due to weaker global demand in automotive combined with delays in the launch of new automotive programs, partly offset by growth in higher margin IoT Solutions," the company says.

Conference call to come at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Earnings call slides

Press release