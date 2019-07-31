Tanger boosts 2019 guidance as H1 outperforms

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) sees 2019 adjusted FFO per share $2.25-$2.31; compares with consensus estimate is $2.23.

Improves guidance for 2019 same-center NOI change to -1.50% to -2.25% from prior range of -2.00% to -2.75%, partly reflecting H1 outperformance.

SKT +0.6% in after-hours trading.

Q2 adjusted FFO per share of 57 cents, beating the average analyst estimate of 54 cents, compares with 60 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Consolidated portfolio occupancy rate was 96.0% on June 30, 2019 vs. 95.4% on March 31, 2019.

Q2 same-center NOI for the consolidated portfolio fell 0.1% and 0.3% YTD due to impact of prior bankruptcies, lease modifications, and store closures.

Conference call on Aug. 1 at 8:30 AM ET.

Previously: Tanger Factory FFO beats by $0.03, misses on revenue (July 31)